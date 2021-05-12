Blackwood missed the last game of the year with a back injury but won't suffer any long-term impacts, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It sounds like the move to holdout Blackwood was more precautionary than anything else given the Devils didn't have anything to play for. The netminder failed to reach the 20-win mark this season, as he posted a 14-17-4 record with one shutout and a career-worst 3.04 GAA. Still, the 24-year-old Thunder Bay native figures to be the preferred No. 1 option heading into the 2021-22 campaign.