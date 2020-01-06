Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Dealing with sickness
Blackwood didn't complete a full practice Monday due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood tried to battle through the sickness but couldn't make it through the entire practice. Coach Alain Nasreddine said Blackwood will be re-evaluated following Tuesday's morning skate; otherwise, Louis Domingue will likely start Tuesday versus the Islanders.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Winning streak snapped•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Avalanche•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stays hot against Isles•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Bounces Boston in shootout win•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: In goal Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.