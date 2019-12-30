Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defeats Senators in Ottawa
Blackwood stopped 20 of 23 shots in a 4-3 overtime win over Ottawa on Sunday.
It's been an up-and-down season for Blackwood, but he's picked up four wins in his last six games and owns a 12-10-5 record following Sunday's extra-time victory. New Jersey will enjoy a day off before hosting Boston on Tuesday in a matchup that, should he be named the starter for, does not bode well for Blackwood.
