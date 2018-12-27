Blackwood will start in goal Thursday evening against host Boston, Steve Cangialosi of MSG Networks reports.

The Bruins rank second in the league defensively, with the B's netminders only permitting 2.59 goals per game, so it could be difficult for the rookie Blackwood to see goal support in the upcoming contest -- especially so with Taylor Hall (lower body) out of commission. Still, Blackwood's 3-0-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage, proving that he's at least performed well in limited action to start his NHL career.