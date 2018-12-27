Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defending road goal Thursday
Blackwood will start in goal Thursday evening against host Boston, Steve Cangialosi of MSG Networks reports.
The Bruins rank second in the league defensively, with the B's netminders only permitting 2.59 goals per game, so it could be difficult for the rookie Blackwood to see goal support in the upcoming contest -- especially so with Taylor Hall (lower body) out of commission. Still, Blackwood's 3-0-1 with a 2.24 GAA and .930 save percentage, proving that he's at least performed well in limited action to start his NHL career.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Comes up short in strong debut•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set for first career start•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Yields two goals in NHL debut•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Called up by Jersey•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Shifts to minors for break•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...