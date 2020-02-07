Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Delivers sensational shutout
Blackwood stopped all 46 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.
Blackwood got plenty of goal support, though it was just a 2-0 game heading into the third period. The first goal was ultimately all that was needed, as the athletic netminder was at the top of his game throughout. This outing displayed Blackwood's high ceiling, but he rarely plays up to it on a defensively challenged Devils team -- this was only Blackwood's second win in his last seven appearances.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suffers through shinny game•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Prevails over Senators in shootout•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Monday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Cleared for Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.