Blackwood stopped all 46 shots he faced in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Blackwood got plenty of goal support, though it was just a 2-0 game heading into the third period. The first goal was ultimately all that was needed, as the athletic netminder was at the top of his game throughout. This outing displayed Blackwood's high ceiling, but he rarely plays up to it on a defensively challenged Devils team -- this was only Blackwood's second win in his last seven appearances.