Blackwood has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood was injured in a game against Edmonton last Thursday. He is scheduled to meet with doctors Tuesday to determine what to do next. Vitek Vanecek will be counted on to handle the majority of the starts until Blackwood can return.
