Blackwood stopped 20 shots Sunday in a 3-2 setback to Washington.

Washington's Alex Ovechkin shelved a shot past Blackwood from the high slot to break a 2-2 tie with 6:23 left in the third period. The goal sent Blackwood to his second straight loss at the hands of the Capitals, and his fourth defeat in his last five games overall. Now 5-4-1 with a 2.58 GAA and .920 save percentage, Blackwood will try getting back into the win column at home Tuesday against the Islanders.