Blackwood turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Making his sixth start of the season, Blackwood finally got saddled with his first regulation loss, dropping his record to 4-1-1. The 24-year-old still has a stellar 2.12 GAA and .938 save percentage, and he remains locked into the No. 1 spot on the Devils' depth chart.