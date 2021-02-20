Blackwood turned aside 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
Making his sixth start of the season, Blackwood finally got saddled with his first regulation loss, dropping his record to 4-1-1. The 24-year-old still has a stellar 2.12 GAA and .938 save percentage, and he remains locked into the No. 1 spot on the Devils' depth chart.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against Sabres•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Remains unbeaten in regulation•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set to start against Bruins•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Strong showing in return to ice•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting against Rangers•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Added to active roster•