Blackwood will patrol the crease at home against Winnipeg on Sunday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Blackwood has allowed at least four goals in three of his last four outings, going 1-2-1 with a .906 save percentage during that stretch. He's fallen to 7-5-2 with an .899 save percentage across 16 appearances. The 26-year-old has just one win in his last four home games.