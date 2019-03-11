Blackwood will man the road crease Tuesday in Calgary, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has taken regulation losses in each of his past three starts despite allowing only five goals over that span. He's getting almost no support from a Devils team that was bad even before getting ravaged by injuries, so it will be tough to trust the 22-year-old netminder against a Flames team that leads the league in home scoring at 4.09 goals per game.