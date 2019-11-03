Blackwood made 24 saves in a 5-3 win over Carolina on Saturday night.

Since Oct. 17, Blackwood is 3-1-1 in five starts. The Devils have struggled this season, but so-called starter Cory Schneider has struggled more. And that makes this back-to-back situation for Blackwood fairly significant. The kid could be wrestling the starter's role away as we watch.

More News
Our Latest Stories