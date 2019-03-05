Blackwood will split starts evenly with veteran Cory Schneider for the remainder of the season, Chris Ryan of NJ.com reports.

While Schneider will go to work against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday, Blackwood could see up to eight starts down the stretch, as the Devils hope both netminders will be in the team's plans for 2019-20. As a rookie, Blackwood has gone 6-6-0 (two shutouts) to complement a 2.25 GAA and .931 save percentage between 13 starts and 15 total appearances. Give yourself a pat on the back if you had the foresight to snatch him off the wire earlier in the season.