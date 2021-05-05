Blackwood kicked out 33 of 36 shots Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Blackwood has followed up a 10-game losing skid with victories in each of his last four starts, his longest winning streak of the season. The 24-year-old been streaky all season long -- some of that is a byproduct of injuries and trades throughout the New Jersey lineup -- but Blackwood will have to find more consistency in 2021-22 to solidify himself as a reliable fantasy option. His 3.04 GAA and .902 save percentage this season are the worst such marks of his three-year NHL career.