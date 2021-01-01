Blackwood left Friday's practice early after "tweaking" something, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood isn't believed to be dealing with anything serious, so he should be back at practice soon. The 24-year-old will enter the season as New Jersey's No. 1 netminder, but he'll have to battle the highly-capable Corey Crawford for playing time throughout the campaign.
