Blackwood is expected to start on the road against Nashville on Thursday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Blackwood has struggled over his last four outings, posting a 1-1-2 record, 3.73 GAA and .901 save percentage over that span. That said, he's 6-3-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 13 contests in 2022-23, so his campaign hasn't been great overall. Nashville has the 27th-ranked offense with 2.74 goals per game.