Blackwood (illness) is expected to play in Friday's preseason matchup with the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood was sharp in his preseason debut Monday against the Canadiens, turning aside 15 of 16 shots before being relieved by Nico Daws. Blackwood will likely enter the campaign as the Devils' No. 2 netminder behind Vitek Vanecek.