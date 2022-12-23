Per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site, Blackwood is in the starter's net at morning practice, and is expected to get the home start against Boston on Friday.

Blackwood stopped 34 shots in a 4-2 win over Florida on Wednesday and the Devils are going to give him back-to-back starts. Vitek Vanecek, the No. 1 goaltender at this time, has been bad of late, giving up 13 goals on only 77 shots is his last four starts, so it is no surprise that Blackwood will get another shot in net. He faces the red-hot Bruins, who lead the NHL with a 26-4-2 record, six points better than the second place Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.