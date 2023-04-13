Blackwood will start in Thursday's road game against the Capitals, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Blackwood stopped 38 of 40 shots in a 2-1 loss to Boston on Saturday. He's 10-6-2 with a 3.04 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 21 contests in 2022-23. Washington has lost 10 of its last 12 games, bringing its record down to 35-37-9.