Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Extends point streak to eight
Blackwood stopped 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
The young netminder continues to dazzle, even if he did allow Alex Ovechkin's 700th career goal in this one. Blackwood is now 7-0-1 over his last eight starts with a 1.82 GAA and .951 save percentage as he locks down the No. 1 job in New Jersey.
