Blackwood will guard the cage during Saturday's home clash with Colorado, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has been on a roll recently, picking up three straight wins while posting an admirable 1.94 GAA and .928 save percentage. The 23-year-old backstop will look to stay sharp in a tough home matchup with an Avalanche squad that's averaging 3.48 goals per game on the road this campaign, fourth in the NHL.