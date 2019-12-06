Blackwood will patrol the crease during Friday's home clash with Chicago, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has struggled recently, posting an 0-2-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.42 GAA and .870 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 22-year-old netminder will attempt to get back on track in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's averaging 2.75 goals per game on the road this campaign, 14th in the NHL.