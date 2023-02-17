Blackwood will guard the road goal versus the Blues on Thursday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood beat the Kraken with 33 saves on 34 shots in his last start Feb. 9. The 26-year-old has gotten into a pattern of starting every third game lately to balance playing time with Vitek Vanecek, who will serve as backup Thursday. The Blues have scored 12 goals over two games since the All-Star break, so they could present a challenge for Blackwood in this contest.