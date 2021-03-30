Blackwood will defend the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood put together his first shutout of the season -- a 40-save effort -- in Sunday's 1-0 win over the Bruins. He'll look to replicate that performance Tuesday, though the matchup will get more challenging with Bruins winger Brad Marchand -- who has put up 34 points through 29 games -- returning from COVID-19 protocol.