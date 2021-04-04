Blackwood will guard the home net in Sunday's game versus the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood lost each of his last two starts in overtime despite posting a .932 save percentage. The 24-year-old has been a solid backstop this season, though, recording a .913 save percentage and a 9-9-3 record. He can steal a game at any point, so he carries high fantasy upside, though Washington's third-ranked offense (3.38 goals per game) provides ample risk.