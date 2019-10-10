Blackwood will start Thursday's home game against the Oilers.

This will be an extremely difficult matchup for Blackwood, as the winless Devils are finishing up a back-to-back set while Edmonton has scored 14 goals en route to a 3-0-0 start. The 22-year-old netminder yielded seven goals to Buffalo in his last appearance, and things might not get much better here.

