Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Edmonton
Blackwood will start Thursday's home game against the Oilers.
This will be an extremely difficult matchup for Blackwood, as the winless Devils are finishing up a back-to-back set while Edmonton has scored 14 goals en route to a 3-0-0 start. The 22-year-old netminder yielded seven goals to Buffalo in his last appearance, and things might not get much better here.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Has night to forget•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Starting in Buffalo•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Stumbles in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Will start Wednesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Suiting up Friday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.