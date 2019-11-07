Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Facing Flames
According to Corey Masisak of The Athletic, the Devils will use the same lineup they deployed Tuesday in Winnipeg against Calgary on Thursday, which means Blackwood will get the start in goal on the road against the Flames.
Blackwood was fantastic against the Jets, turning aside 32 of 33 shots en route to an impressive 2-1 road victory. The 22-year-old goaltender will try to pick up a third straight win in a tough road matchup with a Calgary club that's 5-1-1 at home this year.
