Blackwood will draw the start for Saturday's road contest against Philadelphia, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has given up at least three goals in each of his last six appearances, going 2-3-1 with a 3.48 GAA and .886 save percentage during that stretch. The 24-year-old has fared well against the Flyers this season, going 3-0-1 despite allowing 13 goals on just 123 shots across those four games. He'll look to push his winning streak to three games against Philadelphia on Saturday.