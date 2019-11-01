Blackwood will patrol the crease during Friday's home matchup with Philadelphia.

Blackwood was pretty shaky during his last start last Friday against Arizona, surrendering four goals on 16 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. The 22-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's gone 1-4-1 on the road this year.

