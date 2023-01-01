Blackwood will patrol the home crease Sunday against Carolina, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood surrendered four goals on 18 shots in a 4-3 loss to Boston on Dec. 23 during his last appearance. He has a 5-3-0 record this season with a 2.96 GAA and an .882 save percentage in 10 appearances. Carolina ranks 20th in the league this year with 3.08 goals per game.
