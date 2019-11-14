Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Falls at home to Sens
Blackwood allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.
Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to turn a 2-1 Devils lead into a Senators victory. It was only the third loss in regulation time this season for Blackwood, who was on a pretty good November run (.919 SV%) prior to Wednesday. He's now 5-3-3 on the season with a 2.94 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Penguins are up next on Friday.
