Blackwood allowed three goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa on Wednesday.

Ottawa scored three unanswered goals in the third period to turn a 2-1 Devils lead into a Senators victory. It was only the third loss in regulation time this season for Blackwood, who was on a pretty good November run (.919 SV%) prior to Wednesday. He's now 5-3-3 on the season with a 2.94 GAA and .895 save percentage. The Penguins are up next on Friday.