Blackwood stopped 30 of 34 shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Red Wings.

New Jersey fought back from three separate one-goal deficits in the season finale, but Pius Suter broke a 3-3 tie with less than 10 minutes left and Tyler Bertuzzi sealed the win for the Red Wings with an empty-netter. Blackwood went winless in two starts after returning from a heel injury and finishes the season with a 9-10-4 record, 3.39 GAA and .892 save percentage.