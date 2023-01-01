Blackwood allowed four goals on 47 shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Blackwood did his part to keep the Devils in the game, turning aside 43 shots before ultimately falling in the shootout. It was a solid bounce-back effort from the 26-year-old netminder after he allowed four goals on 18 shots before being replaced by Vitek Vanecek in his last start on Dec. 23. Blackwood is now 5-3-1 with a .888 save percentage this season while backing up Vanecek.