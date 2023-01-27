Blackwood allowed five goals on 40 shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to Nashville.

Blackwood held his own early in the contest, stopping 29 of 32 shots in the first two periods. However, he'd allow two goals on just eight shots in the final frame before the Predators added an empty-netter, handing the Devils a 6-4 loss. It's been a tough stretch for Blackwood as he falls to 1-2-2 since Dec. 23. The 26-year-old netminder is now 6-4-2 with an .894 save percentage this season while backing up Vitek Vanecek.