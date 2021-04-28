Blackwood stopped 26 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Philadelphia.

It wasn't the cleanest box score for Blackwood, but he received enough offensive support to end his personal winless streak at 10 games (0-7-3). He's given up four-plus goals in eight of his last 13 starts but will attempt to scratch together consecutive wins -- something he hasn't been able to do in over a month -- in Thursday's rematch with the Flyers.