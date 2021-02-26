Blackwood made 29 saves in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over Buffalo.

After suffering his first two regulation defeats of the season at the Sabres' hands in his last two starts, Blackwood finally conquered Buffalo to improve to 5-2-1. He gave up a goal in each period but got some help from Pavel Zacha, who potted the overtime winner after dishing out a pair of helpers in regulation. The 24-year-old goaltender gives the Devils a chance to win every night, even in the difficult East Division.