Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes
Blackwood stopped all 37 shots he faced in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes.
In only his fifth career NHL game, the 21-year-old netminder picked up his first career shutout with an impressive performance. Blackwood now has an eye-popping 1.58 GAA and .956 save percentage, and while the 2015 second-round pick won't keep up that pace, the top prospect could be on the verge of taking over the No. 1 job in New Jersey.
