Per Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin. Blackwood was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be in the home crease versus Seattle.
Blackwood gave up five goals on 40 shots in his last start versus Nashville and is 6-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He faced the Kraken on Jan. 19 and took the overtime loss, stopping 36 of 40 shots. The Kraken are fifth in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.54 goals per game.
More News
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Falls to Predators•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Expected to face Predators•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Gives up four goals in OT loss•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Stands tall in win•
-
Devils' Mackenzie Blackwood: Set to start in LA•