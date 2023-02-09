Per Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin. Blackwood was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be in the home crease versus Seattle.

Blackwood gave up five goals on 40 shots in his last start versus Nashville and is 6-4-2 with a 3.21 GAA and .894 save percentage this season. He faced the Kraken on Jan. 19 and took the overtime loss, stopping 36 of 40 shots. The Kraken are fifth in NHL scoring this season, averaging 3.54 goals per game.