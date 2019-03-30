Blackwood stopped 29 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Blackwood has been up and down since his nine-goal shellacking March 12 at the hands of the Flames, going 2-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .905 save percentage in four starts, but the rookie at least seems to be maintaining his confidence.