Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Get starting nod Saturday
Blackwood will guard the goal Saturday against the Canadiens in Montreal, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood's first half didn't end as well as he'd like, with him letting in eight goals combined in his last two starts. He will look to start the second half off better against a Canadiens club with five wins in their last six games.
