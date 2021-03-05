Blackwood stopped 11 of 15 shots before being pulled early in the third period of Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Rangers.

Blackwood wasn't tested in the first period and failed to step up once New York got going. Chris Kreider scored twice in the second to give the Rangers a 2-1 lead, and Blackwood allowed Kreider to complete the hat trick early in the third before giving up a fourth goal to Pavel Buchnevich 3:57 into the final frame. Coach Lindy Ruff had seen enough at that point and inserted Aaron Dell in Blackwood's place. Dell wasn't any better, giving up two goals on four shots. Despite this clunker, it wouldn't be surprising to see Blackwood right back in New Jersey's net for Saturday's rematch with the Rangers.