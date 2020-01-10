Blackwood allowed five goals on 25 shots before being pulled in the second period of Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Blackwood will be seeing Tony DeAngelo in his nightmares tonight, as DeAngelo produced three goals and two assists during Blackwood's time in the game, playing a part in all five goals against the youngster. With no wins and 13 goals allowed in his past three starts, Blackwood has come crashing down to earth following a 4-0-1 stretch.