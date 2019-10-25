Blackwood (illness) will start Friday's game against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Blackwood seems to be over his recent illness after practicing Thursday, and now he'll man the crease in what's expected to be a low-scoring affair against Arizona. The Coyotes are outscoring opponents 2.89 to 2.11 on average, but they're also playing their second game in as many nights after falling to the Islanders on Thursday.