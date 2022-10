Blackwood led the Devils onto the ice, indicating he'll start Thursday's road game versus the Flyers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood also started the Devils' last two preseason games. The 25-year-old will likely share the crease with Vitek Vanecek this year. Blackwood has a favorable matchup Thursday against a Flyers team likely to linger near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.