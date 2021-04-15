Blackwood will patrol the crease during Thursday's road game versus the Rangers, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood has struggled recently, suffering four straight losses while posting an ugly 4.17 GAA and .816 save percentage. He'll try to start righting the ship in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 3.47 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Takes sixth straight loss•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Not up to par Sunday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Set for Sunday start•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Iced by Penguins•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Guarding cage Friday•