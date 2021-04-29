Blackwood will start between the pipes for Thursday's home contest against Philadelphia.

Blackwood will look to stretch together back-to-back wins Thursday, as he stopped 26 of 30 shots during Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers. The 24-year-old has been decent against Philadelphia this season, going 2-0-1 while stopping 89 of 99 shots he's faced over three appearances. Blackwood appears to draw a decent matchup Thursday, as the Flyers have averaged just 2.20 goals per game over their last five outings.