Blackwood will guard the road cage during Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.
Blackwood has been on a roll recently, picking up four straight wins while posting a 2.73 GAA and a .910 save percentage. He'll attempt to earn his 14th victory of the campaign in a brutal road matchup with an Isles team that's 20-3-3 at home this year.
