Blackwood will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The Devils are playing four games in the next seven days, which is likely the reason behind getting Blackwood some additional time in the crease -- not to mention his 37-save, shutout victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday. If he continues to play well, the 21-year-old netminder could split time with Keith Kinkaid until Cory Schneider (abdomen) is cleared to return.