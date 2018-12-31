Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod against Canucks
Blackwood will be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The Devils are playing four games in the next seven days, which is likely the reason behind getting Blackwood some additional time in the crease -- not to mention his 37-save, shutout victory over the Hurricanes on Saturday. If he continues to play well, the 21-year-old netminder could split time with Keith Kinkaid until Cory Schneider (abdomen) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: First career shutout against Canes•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets first NHL victory•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Defending road goal Thursday•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Perfect in relief•
-
Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Comes up short in strong debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...