Blackwood will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game versus Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Since returning from COVID-19 protocols, Blackwood is 2-1-0 with a 2.35 GAA in three outings. The 24-year-old netminder should carry the load the rest of the way and could get the nod for three of the Devils' next four outings, though Aaron Dell will certainly try to work his way into more opportunities.