Blackwood will be between the pipes on the road versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is coming off a five-goal shelling at the hands of the Bruins on Tuesday, but will remain in the net over backup Louis Domingue. If the 22-year-old Blackwood continues to struggle, he could find himself sharing the netminding duties with Domingue before too long.