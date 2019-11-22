Devils' MacKenzie Blackwood: Gets starting nod Friday
Blackwood will be between the pipes on the road versus Pittsburgh on Friday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Blackwood is coming off a five-goal shelling at the hands of the Bruins on Tuesday, but will remain in the net over backup Louis Domingue. If the 22-year-old Blackwood continues to struggle, he could find himself sharing the netminding duties with Domingue before too long.
