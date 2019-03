Blackwood will be between the pipes at home versus Arizona on Saturday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood has underwhelmed of late, as he is 1-5-0 in his previous six outings, along with a 3.33 GAA and .894 save percentage. In order to avoid overworking the youngster, the Devils figure to continue splitting the goaltending duties the rest of the way. As such, the Thunder Bay native will likely get another three (maybe four) starts before turning his focus to 2019-20.